Player prop bet odds for Nikola Vucevic, Victor Wembanyama and others are listed when the Chicago Bulls host the San Antonio Spurs at United Center on Thursday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).

Spurs vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

NBCS-CHI and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -118) 13.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -128)

Wembanyama's 19 points per game are 2.5 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

He averages 2.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 13.5).

Wembanyama averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than Thursday's over/under.

Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -147)

Keldon Johnson's 17.5 points per game average is 2.0 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Thursday's game (6.5).

Johnson has averaged 4.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Thursday's assist over/under (3.5).

Johnson's two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -128) 11.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: +104)

Vucevic has put up 16.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.9 points fewer than Thursday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 10.5 -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (11.5).

Vucevic's year-long assist average -- 3.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Thursday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

Vucevic's 1.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -147)

The 23.5-point over/under set for DeMar DeRozan on Thursday is 1.1 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He collects 3.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.

DeRozan's assists average -- 5.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Thursday's prop bet.

