The Dallas Stars (18-8-4, fourth in the Western Conference) and the Vancouver Canucks (22-9-2, second), square off on Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and ESPN+ in a matchup between two of the conference's top-ranked squads.

In the past 10 games, the Stars have gone 5-3-2 while putting up 38 goals against 38 goals given up. On 26 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored eight goals (30.8%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which squad will secure the win in Thursday's hockey action.

Stars vs. Canucks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final result of Stars 4, Canucks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-145)

Stars (-145) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)

Stars vs Canucks Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (18-8-4 overall) have a 5-4-9 record in contests that have needed overtime.

Dallas is 8-2-3 (19 points) in its 13 games decided by one goal.

The four times this season the Stars finished a game with only one goal, they went 1-2-1 (three points).

Dallas has taken three points from the three games this season when it scored two goals (1-1-1 record).

The Stars have scored at least three goals 21 times, and are 16-3-2 in those games (to register 34 points).

In the eight games when Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 6-2-0 to record 12 points.

In the 15 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 9-5-1 (19 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 9-3-3 to register 21 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 5th 3.5 Goals Scored 3.79 1st 14th 3.13 Goals Allowed 2.42 2nd 26th 29.4 Shots 28.2 28th 20th 31.3 Shots Allowed 29.9 14th 10th 23.33% Power Play % 24.79% 7th 2nd 86.73% Penalty Kill % 76.47% 25th

Stars vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

