How to Watch Tarleton State vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Tarleton State Texans (8-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.
Tarleton State vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other WAC Games
Tarleton State Stats Insights
- The Texans' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (38.2%).
- This season, Tarleton State has an 8-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.2% from the field.
- The Texans are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 115th.
- The Texans average 5.2 more points per game (72.5) than the Volunteers allow (67.3).
- Tarleton State is 6-0 when it scores more than 67.3 points.
Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison
- Tarleton State averages 81.8 points per game at home, and 65.8 away.
- The Texans are giving up fewer points at home (59.0 per game) than on the road (74.3).
- Tarleton State makes fewer 3-pointers at home (4.4 per game) than on the road (4.5). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.5%) than away (29.0%).
Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Hardin-Simmons
|W 92-56
|Wisdom Gym
|12/12/2023
|Sterling (KS)
|W 85-47
|Wisdom Gym
|12/18/2023
|Jacksonville State
|L 65-62
|Wisdom Gym
|12/21/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
|1/4/2024
|UT Arlington
|-
|Wisdom Gym
