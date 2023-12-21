The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Tarleton State Texans (8-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Tarleton State vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Tarleton State Stats Insights

The Texans' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (38.2%).

This season, Tarleton State has an 8-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.2% from the field.

The Texans are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 115th.

The Texans average 5.2 more points per game (72.5) than the Volunteers allow (67.3).

Tarleton State is 6-0 when it scores more than 67.3 points.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

Tarleton State averages 81.8 points per game at home, and 65.8 away.

The Texans are giving up fewer points at home (59.0 per game) than on the road (74.3).

Tarleton State makes fewer 3-pointers at home (4.4 per game) than on the road (4.5). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.5%) than away (29.0%).

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule