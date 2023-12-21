The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Tarleton State Texans (8-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Tarleton State vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Tarleton State Stats Insights

  • The Texans' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (38.2%).
  • This season, Tarleton State has an 8-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.2% from the field.
  • The Texans are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 115th.
  • The Texans average 5.2 more points per game (72.5) than the Volunteers allow (67.3).
  • Tarleton State is 6-0 when it scores more than 67.3 points.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

  • Tarleton State averages 81.8 points per game at home, and 65.8 away.
  • The Texans are giving up fewer points at home (59.0 per game) than on the road (74.3).
  • Tarleton State makes fewer 3-pointers at home (4.4 per game) than on the road (4.5). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.5%) than away (29.0%).

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Hardin-Simmons W 92-56 Wisdom Gym
12/12/2023 Sterling (KS) W 85-47 Wisdom Gym
12/18/2023 Jacksonville State L 65-62 Wisdom Gym
12/21/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/29/2023 @ Loyola Marymount - Gersten Pavilion
1/4/2024 UT Arlington - Wisdom Gym

