Thursday's game at Health & PE Arena has the Samford Bulldogs (10-2) matching up with the Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) at 7:00 PM ET on December 21. Our computer prediction projects a 81-71 win for Samford.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Texas Southern vs. Samford Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Texas Southern vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 81, Texas Southern 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Southern vs. Samford

Computer Predicted Spread: Samford (-9.7)

Samford (-9.7) Computer Predicted Total: 151.5

Texas Southern's record against the spread this season is 3-5-0, while Samford's is 5-5-0. The Tigers have gone over the point total in three games, while Bulldogs games have gone over six times.

Texas Southern Performance Insights

The Tigers have a -154 scoring differential, falling short by 17.1 points per game. They're putting up 61 points per game to rank 356th in college basketball and are giving up 78.1 per contest to rank 321st in college basketball.

Texas Southern grabs 35.3 rebounds per game (237th in college basketball) while conceding 41.8 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 6.5 boards per game.

Texas Southern hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (241st in college basketball) at a 28.8% rate (331st in college basketball), compared to the 8.3 per outing its opponents make while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

The Tigers rank 358th in college basketball by averaging 78.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 342nd in college basketball, allowing 100.1 points per 100 possessions.

Texas Southern has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 11.3 (136th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.1 (322nd in college basketball).

