The Samford Bulldogs (10-2) will attempt to continue a 10-game winning stretch when they visit the Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Health & PE Arena. The game airs on YouTube.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas Southern vs. Samford Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas
  • TV: YouTube

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas Southern Stats Insights

  • The Tigers have shot at a 37.1% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points fewer than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
  • This season, Texas Southern has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 239th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 85th.
  • The Tigers' 61.0 points per game are 14.8 fewer points than the 75.8 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • Texas Southern has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 75.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Texas Southern put up 75.4 points per game last season, 10.9 more than it averaged away (64.5).
  • The Tigers allowed fewer points at home (70.8 per game) than on the road (74.3) last season.
  • Texas Southern made more 3-pointers at home (5.1 per game) than on the road (4.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.6%) than away (29.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ Purdue L 99-67 Mackey Arena
12/16/2023 N.C. A&T L 85-79 Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/17/2023 Howard W 79-78 Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/21/2023 Samford - Health & PE Arena
12/28/2023 Biblical Studies-Houston - Health & PE Arena
1/6/2024 @ Southern - F. G. Clark Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.