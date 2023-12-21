The Samford Bulldogs (10-2) will attempt to continue a 10-game winning stretch when they visit the Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Health & PE Arena. The game airs on YouTube.

Texas Southern vs. Samford Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas

Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas TV: YouTube

Texas Southern Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 37.1% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points fewer than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

This season, Texas Southern has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Tigers are the 239th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 85th.

The Tigers' 61.0 points per game are 14.8 fewer points than the 75.8 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Texas Southern has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 75.8 points.

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Texas Southern put up 75.4 points per game last season, 10.9 more than it averaged away (64.5).

The Tigers allowed fewer points at home (70.8 per game) than on the road (74.3) last season.

Texas Southern made more 3-pointers at home (5.1 per game) than on the road (4.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.6%) than away (29.1%).

Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule