The Samford Bulldogs (10-2) aim to extend a 10-game winning streak when they visit the Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Health & PE Arena. The game airs on YouTube.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Samford vs. Texas Southern matchup.

Texas Southern vs. Samford Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: YouTube

Texas Southern vs. Samford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Samford Moneyline Texas Southern Moneyline BetMGM Samford (-6.5) 153.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Samford (-5.5) 153.5 -280 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas Southern vs. Samford Betting Trends

Texas Southern has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Tigers have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Samford has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total six out of 10 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.