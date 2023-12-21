The Texas Southern Tigers (0-7) will play the Samford Bulldogs (7-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Texas Southern vs. Samford Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Texas Southern Players to Watch

Jonathan Cisse: 7.4 PTS, 2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Kehlin Farooq: 6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK PJ Henry: 12.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jahmar Young Jr.: 5.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Deon Stroud: 5.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Samford Players to Watch

Achor Achor: 15.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

15.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK A.J. Staton-McCray: 12 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

12 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Rylan Jones: 8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaden Campbell: 10.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Jermaine Marshall: 12 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Texas Southern vs. Samford Stat Comparison

Texas Southern Rank Texas Southern AVG Samford AVG Samford Rank 361st 55.9 Points Scored 87.8 10th 310th 77.1 Points Allowed 73.9 250th 216th 32.4 Rebounds 34.8 114th 162nd 9.4 Off. Rebounds 10.7 78th 285th 6.1 3pt Made 10 15th 359th 9 Assists 19.7 7th 128th 11.3 Turnovers 13.8 307th

