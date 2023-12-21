Thursday's game between the Oregon State Beavers (9-0) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-1) matching up at Seabury Hall has a projected final score of 69-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oregon State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 12:30 AM ET on December 21.

The Red Raiders enter this matchup on the heels of a 66-58 loss to Tulsa on Tuesday.

Texas Tech vs. Oregon State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET Where: Seabury Hall in Makawao, Hawaii

Texas Tech vs. Oregon State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 69, Texas Tech 63

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 25, the Red Raiders beat the Santa Clara Broncos (No. 75 in our computer rankings) by a score of 61-56.

Texas Tech has tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

Texas Tech has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (six).

Texas Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

61-56 over Santa Clara (No. 75) on November 25

61-44 at home over Lamar (No. 128) on November 13

60-54 at home over UC Irvine (No. 132) on November 29

63-58 at home over UTSA (No. 134) on November 20

79-72 over Rutgers (No. 145) on November 24

Texas Tech Leaders

Jasmine Shavers: 15.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (18-for-56)

15.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (18-for-56) Bailey Maupin: 15.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (20-for-58)

15.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (20-for-58) Kilah Freelon: 10.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 54.7 FG%

10.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 54.7 FG% Jordyn Merritt: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21)

7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21) Elina Arike: 5.5 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders' +246 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.8 points per game (85th in college basketball) while giving up 53.3 per outing (23rd in college basketball).

