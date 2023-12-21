The Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) will host the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-4) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington matchup.

Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline UT Arlington Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-13.5) 144.5 -1200 +725 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-13.5) 143.5 -1300 +760 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington Betting Trends

Texas Tech has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

A total of four out of the Red Raiders' nine games this season have gone over the point total.

UT Arlington has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this season, six out of the Mavericks' eight games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Texas Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Sportsbooks rate Texas Tech much lower (50th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (40th).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Red Raiders have had the -biggest change this season, falling from +12500 at the beginning to +15000.

Texas Tech has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

