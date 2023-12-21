How to Watch UT Arlington vs. Texas Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-4) will aim to end a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UT Arlington vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UT Arlington Stats Insights
- The Mavericks have shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders have averaged.
- This season, UT Arlington has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.2% from the field.
- The Red Raiders are the rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks rank 18th.
- The Mavericks' 75.9 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 65.5 the Red Raiders allow.
- UT Arlington has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, UT Arlington scored 11.4 more points per game at home (72.9) than on the road (61.5).
- In 2022-23, the Mavericks conceded 4.4 fewer points per game at home (66.1) than on the road (70.5).
- Beyond the arc, UT Arlington made fewer treys on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.2%) than at home (33.4%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Texas-Dallas
|-
|College Park Center
|12/6/2023
|UNT Dallas
|W 74-37
|College Park Center
|12/16/2023
|Air Force
|W 76-73
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ North Texas
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|1/1/2024
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.