Thursday's game features the Wyoming Cowboys (7-4) and the UTEP Miners (7-5) matching up at Don Haskins Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 71-70 win for Wyoming according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on December 21.

The matchup has no set line.

UTEP vs. Wyoming Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: YouTube

YouTube Where: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Don Haskins Center

UTEP vs. Wyoming Score Prediction

Prediction: Wyoming 71, UTEP 70

Spread & Total Prediction for UTEP vs. Wyoming

Computer Predicted Spread: Wyoming (-0.8)

Wyoming (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.7

UTEP has compiled a 2-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Wyoming is 4-4-0. A total of three out of the Miners' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Cowboys' games have gone over.

UTEP Performance Insights

The Miners are outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game with a +98 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.9 points per game (116th in college basketball) and allow 69.8 per outing (153rd in college basketball).

UTEP wins the rebound battle by 3.1 boards on average. It records 36.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 195th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.3 per outing.

UTEP connects on 5.3 three-pointers per game (337th in college basketball) at a 29.2% rate (322nd in college basketball), compared to the 5.7 its opponents make while shooting 31.2% from deep.

The Miners' 94.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 194th in college basketball, and the 84.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 64th in college basketball.

UTEP wins the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 14.3 (334th in college basketball) while its opponents average 18.1.

