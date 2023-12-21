UTEP vs. Wyoming: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The UTEP Miners (7-5) take on the Wyoming Cowboys (7-4) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on YouTube.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTEP vs. Wyoming matchup.
UTEP vs. Wyoming Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: YouTube
UTEP vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTEP Moneyline
|Wyoming Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTEP (-1.5)
|140.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|UTEP (-2.5)
|139.5
|-138
|+115
UTEP vs. Wyoming Betting Trends
- UTEP has a record of just 2-7-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, three out of the Miners' nine games have hit the over.
- Wyoming is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- A total of four Cowboys games this year have hit the over.
