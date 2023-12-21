The UTSA Roadrunners (5-6) will host the Army Black Knights (2-9) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

UTSA vs. Army Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN+

UTSA Stats Insights

The Roadrunners make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Black Knights have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

UTSA is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Black Knights are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Roadrunners sit at 37th.

The Roadrunners score 78.8 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 65.5 the Black Knights allow.

When UTSA totals more than 65.5 points, it is 5-3.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

UTSA posts 81.8 points per game at home, compared to 76.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Roadrunners are giving up 73.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 85.0.

UTSA is making 11.2 treys per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 2.2 more threes and 1.7% points better than it is averaging on the road (9.0 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

UTSA Upcoming Schedule