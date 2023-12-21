The San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama included, take on the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 146-110 loss to the Pelicans (his previous game) Wembanyama put up 17 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

With prop bets available for Wembanyama, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Victor Wembanyama Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.0 19.5 Rebounds 13.5 11.0 13.6 Assists -- 2.7 3.0 PRA -- 32.7 36.1 PR -- 30 33.1 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.3



Victor Wembanyama Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 16.4% of the Spurs' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 10.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Wembanyama's Spurs average 105.8 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Bulls are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 99.4 possessions per contest.

The Bulls are the 13th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 113.1 points per game.

The Bulls concede 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 22nd in the NBA.

Conceding 27.6 assists per contest, the Bulls are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

The Bulls are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 14.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Victor Wembanyama vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 32 21 20 4 0 4 1

