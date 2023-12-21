Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Walker County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Walker County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alpha Omega Academy at Covenant Christian School - Conroe
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: North Conroe, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
