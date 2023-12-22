The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-11) travel to face the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-2) after dropping 11 consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Baylor vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears make 51% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Delta Devils have allowed to their opponents (50.2%).

Baylor is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 50.2% from the field.

The Bears are the 157th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Delta Devils rank 361st.

The Bears score just 4.5 more points per game (86.7) than the Delta Devils give up (82.2).

Baylor has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 82.2 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Baylor performed better in home games last year, posting 82.2 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, the Bears allowed 66.4 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 75.9.

Baylor sunk 10.1 threes per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was one more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged on the road (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule