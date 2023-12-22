The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) will attempt to halt a five-game road losing streak at the Rice Owls (6-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rice vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice Stats Insights

This season, the Owls have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents have knocked down.

In games Rice shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Owls are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 336th.

The Owls record only 2.8 more points per game (74.4) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (71.6).

When Rice totals more than 71.6 points, it is 5-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Rice averaged 81.1 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 72.2 points per contest.

Defensively the Owls were better in home games last year, giving up 73.8 points per game, compared to 79.5 in away games.

In home games, Rice drained 0.4 more threes per game (9.2) than in road games (8.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in road games (34.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rice Upcoming Schedule