SMU vs. Murray State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 22
The Murray State Racers (3-8) will look to snap a five-game losing skid when hosting the SMU Mustangs (8-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at CFSB Center. This game is at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Murray State matchup in this article.
SMU vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
SMU vs. Murray State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|Murray State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-5.5)
|139.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|SMU (-5.5)
|138.5
|-220
|+180
SMU vs. Murray State Betting Trends
- SMU has covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Mustangs have gone over the point total just twice.
- Murray State has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- Racers games have gone over the point total six out of 10 times this season.
