Friday's contest features the TCU Horned Frogs (12-0) and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-7) clashing at Schollmaier Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-44 victory for heavily favored TCU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 22.

The Horned Frogs came out on top in their last matchup 96-56 against Omaha on Wednesday.

TCU vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

TCU vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 77, Mount St. Mary's 44

Other Big 12 Predictions

TCU Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Horned Frogs registered their signature win of the season, an 88-81 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who are a top 50 team (No. 30), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Horned Frogs are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

The Horned Frogs have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (three).

TCU has seven wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

TCU 2023-24 Best Wins

88-81 over Nebraska (No. 30) on November 25

67-42 at home over Rice (No. 95) on November 12

82-50 at home over Tulsa (No. 103) on December 1

68-51 at home over Lamar (No. 130) on December 17

61-55 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 162) on November 15

TCU Leaders

Sedona Prince: 20.9 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.3 BLK, 58.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

20.9 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.3 BLK, 58.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Madison Conner: 22.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.5 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (59-for-137)

22.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.5 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (59-for-137) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (23-for-57)

9.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (23-for-57) Jaden Owens: 7.4 PTS, 7.6 AST, 35.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

7.4 PTS, 7.6 AST, 35.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Aaliyah Roberson: 7.3 PTS, 58.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs have a +312 scoring differential, topping opponents by 26.0 points per game. They're putting up 79.9 points per game to rank 35th in college basketball and are giving up 53.9 per outing to rank 28th in college basketball.

