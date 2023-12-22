The TCU Horned Frogs (12-0) will try to continue a 12-game winning run when hosting the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

TCU vs. Mount St. Mary's Scoring Comparison

The Mountaineers' 49.5 points per game are only 4.4 fewer points than the 53.9 the Horned Frogs give up.

When it scores more than 53.9 points, Mount St. Mary's is 3-1.

TCU is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 49.5 points.

The Horned Frogs score 79.9 points per game, 20.2 more points than the 59.7 the Mountaineers give up.

TCU is 12-0 when scoring more than 59.7 points.

Mount St. Mary's has a 3-7 record when allowing fewer than 79.9 points.

This season the Horned Frogs are shooting 45.7% from the field, 9.7% higher than the Mountaineers concede.

TCU Leaders

Sedona Prince: 20.9 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.3 BLK, 58.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

20.9 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.3 BLK, 58.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Madison Conner: 22.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.5 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (59-for-137)

22.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.5 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (59-for-137) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (23-for-57)

9.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (23-for-57) Jaden Owens: 7.4 PTS, 7.6 AST, 35.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

7.4 PTS, 7.6 AST, 35.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Aaliyah Roberson: 7.3 PTS, 58.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

TCU Schedule