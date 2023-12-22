The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-5) are big, 23.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Moody Center. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network. The matchup has an over/under of 150.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -23.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Islanders Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M-CC has combined with its opponent to score more than 150.5 points only twice this season.

The average over/under for Texas A&M-CC's outings this season is 145.5, 5.0 fewer points than this game's total.

Texas A&M-CC is 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

Texas has had less success against the spread than Texas A&M-CC this season, sporting an ATS record of 3-7-0, compared to the 5-2-0 mark of Texas A&M-CC.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 4 40% 80.7 159 68.2 135.5 147.2 Texas A&M-CC 2 28.6% 78.3 159 67.3 135.5 146.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Texas A&M-CC Insights & Trends

The Islanders put up an average of 78.3 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 68.2 the Longhorns give up.

When it scores more than 68.2 points, Texas A&M-CC is 1-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 3-7-0 1-2 5-5-0 Texas A&M-CC 5-2-0 2-0 2-5-0

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Texas A&M-CC 17-1 Home Record 13-2 4-6 Away Record 7-7 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 87.9 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.7 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.