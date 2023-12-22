The Houston Christian Huskies (2-8) will hope to break a six-game road slide when squaring off against the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Reed Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • The Aggies are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • Texas A&M is 3-1 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the 42nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 31st.
  • The Aggies average 75.6 points per game, eight fewer points than the 83.6 the Huskies give up.
  • When Texas A&M totals more than 83.6 points, it is 2-1.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Texas A&M played worse when playing at home last season, putting up 73.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game in road games.
  • In 2022-23, the Aggies ceded 60.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 67.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M was equally balanced when playing at home and in away games last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it produced a 34% three-point percentage in home games and a 33% mark in away games.

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 DePaul W 89-64 Reed Arena
12/10/2023 Memphis L 81-75 Reed Arena
12/16/2023 Houston L 70-66 Toyota Center
12/22/2023 Houston Christian - Reed Arena
12/30/2023 Prairie View A&M - Reed Arena
1/6/2024 LSU - Reed Arena

