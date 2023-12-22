How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Houston Christian Huskies (2-8) will hope to break a six-game road slide when squaring off against the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Reed Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Grambling vs Florida (4:00 PM ET | December 22)
- Elon vs South Carolina (6:00 PM ET | December 22)
- Alabama State vs Auburn (8:00 PM ET | December 22)
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Huskies allow to opponents.
- Texas A&M is 3-1 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Aggies are the 42nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 31st.
- The Aggies average 75.6 points per game, eight fewer points than the 83.6 the Huskies give up.
- When Texas A&M totals more than 83.6 points, it is 2-1.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Texas A&M played worse when playing at home last season, putting up 73.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Aggies ceded 60.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 67.
- In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M was equally balanced when playing at home and in away games last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it produced a 34% three-point percentage in home games and a 33% mark in away games.
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|DePaul
|W 89-64
|Reed Arena
|12/10/2023
|Memphis
|L 81-75
|Reed Arena
|12/16/2023
|Houston
|L 70-66
|Toyota Center
|12/22/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/30/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|1/6/2024
|LSU
|-
|Reed Arena
