The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-5) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Moody Center. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network.

Texas vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than the Islanders have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

In games Texas shoots better than 40.1% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.

The Longhorns are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Islanders sit at 19th.

The 80.7 points per game the Longhorns record are 13.4 more points than the Islanders give up (67.3).

Texas is 8-1 when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas averaged 84.8 points per game last season at home, which was 15.4 more points than it averaged away from home (69.4).

In 2022-23, the Longhorns surrendered 67.4 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 72.

Looking at three-pointers, Texas performed better in home games last season, sinking 8.1 treys per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 31.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Texas Upcoming Schedule