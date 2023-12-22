The Texas Longhorns (6-2) meet the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This clash is available on LHN.

Texas vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: LHN

Texas Players to Watch

Dillon Mitchell: 11.1 PTS, 9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 1.8 BLK

11.1 PTS, 9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 1.8 BLK Max Abmas: 17.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

17.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Kadin Shedrick: 13 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

13 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Brock Cunningham: 6.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyrese Hunter: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

Garry Clark: 7.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Lance Amir-Paul: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Dian Wright-Forde: 12.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Dayne Prim: 5 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

5 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Owen Dease: 7.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Texas vs. Texas A&M-CC Stat Comparison

Texas Rank Texas AVG Texas A&M-CC AVG Texas A&M-CC Rank 93rd 79.3 Points Scored 76.4 144th 118th 68.4 Points Allowed 69.5 144th 179th 33.3 Rebounds 38.1 36th 228th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 12.9 18th 218th 7 3pt Made 5.9 298th 36th 17 Assists 14.8 103rd 160th 11.6 Turnovers 13.8 307th

