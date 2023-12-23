If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Abilene Christian and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Abilene Christian ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-2 NR NR 231

Abilene Christian's best wins

On December 17, Abilene Christian registered its signature win of the season, an 88-82 victory over the UTEP Miners, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 204) in the RPI rankings. In the victory over UTEP, Ali Abdou Dibba posted a team-leading 15 points. Hunter Jack Madden added 14 points.

Next best wins

77-71 over San Jose State (No. 256/RPI) on November 17

64-59 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 266/RPI) on November 6

59-45 over Fordham (No. 290/RPI) on November 19

Abilene Christian's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have three losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Abilene Christian has drawn the 111th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Looking at the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games versus teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.

Abilene Christian's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Abilene Christian's next game

Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

