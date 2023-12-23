Will Baylor be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Baylor's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Preseason national championship odds: +4000

How Baylor ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 6 6 22

Baylor's best wins

Baylor registered its signature win of the season on November 7, when it grabbed an 88-82 victory over the Auburn Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 28), according to the RPI. With 28 points, Ja'Kobe Walter was the leading scorer versus Auburn. Second on the team was Rayj Dennis, with 15 points.

Next best wins

95-91 over Florida (No. 61/RPI) on November 24

78-60 at home over Seton Hall (No. 105/RPI) on December 5

88-72 over Oregon State (No. 130/RPI) on November 22

108-70 at home over Nicholls State (No. 179/RPI) on November 28

99-61 at home over UMKC (No. 267/RPI) on November 14

Baylor's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Baylor has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, the Bears have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.

The Bears have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Baylor has been given the 113th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Bears' 18 remaining games this season, eight are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records above .500.

Reviewing Baylor's upcoming schedule, it has seven games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Baylor's next game

Matchup: Baylor Bears vs. Cornell Big Red

Baylor Bears vs. Cornell Big Red Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

