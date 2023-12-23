For bracketology analysis around Houston and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Preseason national championship odds: +2200

How Houston ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-0 0-0 4 3 15

Houston's best wins

Houston's signature win of the season came against the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team (No. 14), according to the RPI. Houston captured the 69-55 neutral-site win on November 19. With 15 points, Emanuel Sharp was the top scorer against Dayton. Second on the team was LJ Cryer, with 14 points.

Next best wins

76-66 over Utah (No. 24/RPI) on November 17

70-66 over Texas A&M (No. 34/RPI) on December 16

79-44 at home over Montana (No. 45/RPI) on November 24

66-60 on the road over Xavier (No. 85/RPI) on December 1

72-37 at home over Texas State (No. 114/RPI) on December 21

Houston's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Houston is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

The Cougars have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Houston has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Houston has been given the 99th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

Of the Cougars' 19 remaining games this season, 19 are against teams with worse records, and 18 are against teams with records over .500.

Reviewing Houston's upcoming schedule, it has seven games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Houston's next game

Matchup: Houston Cougars vs. Pennsylvania Quakers

Houston Cougars vs. Pennsylvania Quakers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

