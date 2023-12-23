2024 NCAA Bracketology: Houston Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Will Houston be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Houston's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Houston's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Houston ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-2
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|95
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston's best wins
In its best win of the season, Houston defeated the Grambling Tigers in a 106-74 win on November 19. Against Grambling, Laila Blair led the team by tallying 26 points to go along with six rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 86-53 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 121/RPI) on December 8
- 66-64 on the road over UTSA (No. 135/RPI) on December 14
- 71-63 at home over Rice (No. 141/RPI) on December 20
- 81-54 at home over New Orleans (No. 220/RPI) on November 26
- 99-61 at home over Air Force (No. 225/RPI) on November 10
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Houston's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Cougars are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.
- The Cougars have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (five).
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Houston has the 245th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Cougars have 18 games remaining against teams above .500. They have seven upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- Houston has 18 games left on the schedule, with seven games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Houston's next game
- Matchup: Houston Cougars vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Houston games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.