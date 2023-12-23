2024 NCAA Bracketology: Lamar March Madness Resume | December 25
If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Lamar and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Lamar's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Lamar ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-7
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|237
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lamar's best wins
On December 14, Lamar captured its best win of the season, a 97-73 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 280) in the RPI rankings. BB Knight was the top scorer in the signature victory over UL Monroe, putting up 19 points with three rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 84-81 over Delaware State (No. 292/RPI) on November 26
- 83-65 over Bethune-Cookman (No. 305/RPI) on November 24
- 90-82 at home over UTSA (No. 343/RPI) on November 14
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Lamar's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 4-3
- Lamar has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (four).
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Cardinals are 4-3 (.571%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Lamar gets to face the eighth-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Cardinals' upcoming schedule includes 10 games against teams with worse records and six games versus teams with records north of .500.
- Lamar has 19 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.
Lamar's next game
- Matchup: Lamar Cardinals vs. Paul Quinn Tigers
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Lamar games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.