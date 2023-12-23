What are Lamar's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Lamar ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-4 0-0 NR NR 73

Lamar's best wins

In its signature victory of the season, Lamar beat the UT Arlington Mavericks in a 74-57 win on November 10. Akasha Davis amassed a team-best 22 points with 10 rebounds and zero assists in the matchup versus UT Arlington.

Next best wins

63-60 on the road over Louisiana (No. 217/RPI) on December 13

56-44 over UTEP (No. 267/RPI) on November 22

Lamar's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

Lamar has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Lamar gets the 28th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Cardinals have 19 games left on the schedule, with eight contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 13 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

In terms of Lamar's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Lamar's next game

Matchup: Lamar Cardinals vs. Loyola Marymount Lions

Lamar Cardinals vs. Loyola Marymount Lions Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

