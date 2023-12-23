Will North Texas be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features North Texas' full tournament resume.

How North Texas ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 NR NR 45

North Texas' best wins

North Texas notched its signature win of the season on December 6 by registering a 73-66 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, the No. 86-ranked team based on the RPI. Desiray Kernal, in that signature victory, delivered a team-leading 17 points with 14 rebounds and three assists. Dyani Robinson also played a part with 15 points, four rebounds and six assists.

Next best wins

83-60 at home over Grambling (No. 108/RPI) on November 9

78-55 on the road over SFA (No. 176/RPI) on November 16

79-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 181/RPI) on November 19

71-48 on the road over Louisiana (No. 217/RPI) on December 17

71-59 over Samford (No. 228/RPI) on November 24

North Texas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), North Texas is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, North Texas has been handed the 252nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Eagles have 14 games left versus teams over .500. They have 18 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

North Texas has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

North Texas' next game

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers vs. North Texas Eagles

Charlotte 49ers vs. North Texas Eagles Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

