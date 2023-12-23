What are North Texas' chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How North Texas ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 271

North Texas' best wins

When North Texas defeated the UT Arlington Mavericks, who are ranked No. 172 in the RPI, on December 23 by a score of 78-52, it was its signature victory of the year so far. The leading scorer against UT Arlington was Aaron Scott, who put up 26 points with seven rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

83-77 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 172/RPI) on November 7

65-39 over Towson (No. 227/RPI) on November 19

79-48 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 272/RPI) on December 2

75-64 at home over Omaha (No. 334/RPI) on November 11

North Texas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Based on the RPI, the Mean Green have five wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, North Texas is facing the 126th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Mean Green's upcoming schedule includes three games against teams with worse records and 16 games against teams with records above .500.

Of North Texas' 19 remaining games this year, it has three upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

North Texas' next game

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green vs. LSU-Shreveport Pilots

North Texas Mean Green vs. LSU-Shreveport Pilots Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

