2024 NCAA Bracketology: Prairie View A&M March Madness Resume | December 25
When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Prairie View A&M be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
Want to bet on Prairie View A&M's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Prairie View A&M ranks
|Record
|SWAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|102
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Prairie View A&M's best wins
On November 19, Prairie View A&M captured its signature win of the season, a 78-66 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 182) in the RPI rankings. The leading point-getter against UT Martin was Chris Felix Jr., who amassed 25 points with six rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 79-74 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 229/RPI) on November 14
- 76-64 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 354/RPI) on November 21
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Prairie View A&M's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-5 | Quadrant 4: 1-0
- According to the RPI, Prairie View A&M has five losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Prairie View A&M is playing the 80th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- Of the Panthers' 20 remaining games this season, 18 are against teams with worse records, and one are against teams with records north of .500.
- PVAMU has 20 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Prairie View A&M's next game
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Prairie View A&M games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.