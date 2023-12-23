2024 NCAA Bracketology: Rice Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
For bracketology insights around Rice and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.
How Rice ranks
|Record
|AAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|141
Rice's best wins
On December 2, Rice claimed its signature win of the season, an 84-56 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 157) in the RPI rankings. The leading scorer against Texas A&M-CC was Dominique Ennis, who put up 13 points with two rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 70-38 at home over Houston Christian (No. 172/RPI) on November 6
- 73-62 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 197/RPI) on November 19
- 85-59 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 224/RPI) on December 16
- 69-58 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 227/RPI) on November 9
- 74-44 at home over Texas Southern (No. 278/RPI) on November 29
Rice's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Owls are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- Rice has the 119th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Looking at the Owls' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games against teams that are above .500 and five games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Rice has 18 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Rice's next game
- Matchup: Rice Owls vs. Wichita State Shockers
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
