For bracketology analysis on Sam Houston and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

Want to bet on Sam Houston's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Sam Houston ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 179

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston's best wins

When Sam Houston defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, who are ranked No. 280 in the RPI, on December 12 by a score of 63-62, it was its signature win of the season so far. Lamar Wilkerson was the top scorer in the signature win over UL Monroe, putting up 25 points with six rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

88-86 on the road over Troy (No. 288/RPI) on November 20

90-70 at home over Lamar (No. 304/RPI) on December 3

86-68 over Grambling (No. 324/RPI) on November 22

64-57 on the road over Pacific (No. 339/RPI) on November 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sam Houston's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bearkats are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bearkats are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Sam Houston gets the 267th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Of the Bearkats' 18 remaining games this year, six are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records north of .500.

Of SHSU's 18 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Sam Houston's next game

Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Sam Houston Bearkats

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Sam Houston Bearkats Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 8:00 PM ET Location: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Sam Houston games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.