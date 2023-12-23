In this season's Hawai'i Bowl, the San Jose State Spartans are significant favorites (-9.5) over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii will act as host on December 23, 2023, starting at 10:30 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Jose State Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM San Jose State (-9.5) 55.5 -350 +270 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel San Jose State (-9.5) 54.5 -335 +265 Bet on this game with FanDuel

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

San Jose State has compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Spartans have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Coastal Carolina has compiled an 8-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Chanticleers have covered the spread when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

San Jose State & Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

