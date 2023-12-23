What are SMU's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How SMU ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 NR NR 151

SMU's best wins

On December 16, SMU picked up its signature win of the season, a 68-57 victory over the Florida State Seminoles, a top 100 team (No. 97), according to the RPI. With 24 points, Chuck Harris was the top scorer versus Florida State. Second on the team was Zhuric Phelps, with 10 points.

Next best wins

90-47 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 148/RPI) on December 3

70-58 over West Virginia (No. 196/RPI) on November 20

90-53 at home over Western Illinois (No. 269/RPI) on November 8

70-57 at home over UL Monroe (No. 280/RPI) on November 26

78-67 at home over Lamar (No. 304/RPI) on November 9

SMU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Mustangs are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins, but also tied for the 29th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Mustangs are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, SMU has been handed the 175th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Mustangs have 18 games remaining this year, including 12 versus teams with worse records, and 16 against teams with records over .500.

SMU has 18 games left to play this year, and three of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

SMU's next game

Matchup: SMU Mustangs vs. Charlotte 49ers

SMU Mustangs vs. Charlotte 49ers Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: ESPN2

