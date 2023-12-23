2024 NCAA Bracketology: SMU Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will SMU be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
How SMU ranks
|Record
|AAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|252
SMU's best wins
SMU, in its best win of the season, took down the UC Riverside Highlanders 78-55 on November 6. Tiara Young delivered a team-leading 19 points with five rebounds and one assist in the contest against UC Riverside.
Next best wins
- 69-53 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 162/RPI) on December 14
- 75-44 at home over Air Force (No. 225/RPI) on December 21
- 69-54 at home over Nicholls (No. 260/RPI) on November 14
- 69-64 at home over Sam Houston (No. 266/RPI) on December 18
- 96-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 299/RPI) on November 11
SMU's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- SMU has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, SMU has drawn the 148th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.
- The Mustangs have 18 games left this year, including five against teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records over .500.
- Reviewing SMU's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
SMU's next game
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls vs. SMU Mustangs
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
