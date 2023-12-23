When they host the San Antonio Spurs (4-23) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (16-12) will aim to halt a three-game losing streak. The Spurs have also dropped three games in a row.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Spurs vs. Mavericks matchup.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KENS

BSSW and KENS Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Spurs vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Spurs vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spurs vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks average 118.1 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 117.9 per outing (22nd in the NBA). They have a +8 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs are being outscored by 11.9 points per game, with a -321 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.3 points per game (27th in NBA), and give up 122.2 per outing (27th in league).

The teams combine to score 228.4 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 240.1 points per game, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Dallas has covered 14 times in 28 chances against the spread this season.

San Antonio has won 11 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 16 times.

Spurs and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +100000 +50000 - Mavericks +2500 +1200 -

