The San Antonio Spurs (4-23) have two players on the injury report, including Keldon Johnson, for their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (16-12) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, December 23 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Spurs' last game on Thursday ended in a 114-95 loss to the Bulls. Devin Vassell scored 21 points in the Spurs' loss, leading the team.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Keldon Johnson SF Questionable Back 17.2 6.5 4 Charles Bassey C Out For Season Knee 3.3 4 1.1

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe), Dante Exum: Out (Contusion), Dereck Lively: Out (Ankle), Josh Green: Out (Elbow), Kyrie Irving: Out (Heel), Luka Doncic: Out (Quadricep)

Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and KENS

Spurs vs. Mavericks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -7.5 238.5

