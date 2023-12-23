The Dallas Mavericks (16-12) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (4-23) on December 23, 2023. The Spurs have also lost three games in a row.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Spurs vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).

San Antonio has compiled a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.8% from the field.

The Spurs are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 18th.

The Spurs' 110.3 points per game are 7.6 fewer points than the 117.9 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

San Antonio is 3-6 when it scores more than 117.9 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs score more points per game at home (115.6) than on the road (104.7), but also allow more at home (123.5) than on the road (120.8).

San Antonio is allowing more points at home (123.5 per game) than away (120.8).

This year the Spurs are collecting more assists at home (30.6 per game) than away (26.8).

Spurs Injuries