The Dallas Stars (19-8-4) take on the Nashville Predators (19-14) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, December 23 at 3:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network, with both teams heading into the game following a win. The Stars took down the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Stars vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-135) Predators (+115) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have gone 18-10 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Dallas has a 14-5 record (winning 73.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Dallas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 20 of 31 games this season.

Stars vs Predators Additional Info

Stars vs. Predators Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 109 (6th) Goals 104 (13th) 97 (12th) Goals Allowed 101 (15th) 21 (16th) Power Play Goals 24 (11th) 13 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 25 (24th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas is 3-7-0 against the spread, and 6-3-1 overall, in its last 10 contests.

In its past 10 contests, Dallas hit the over nine times.

The Stars' past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.5 more goals per game than their season average.

The Stars' 109 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Stars have conceded 97 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in league play.

The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +12.

