For bracketology analysis on Tarleton State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Tarleton State ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 2-0 NR NR 91

Tarleton State's best wins

In its best win of the season, Tarleton State took down the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in a 68-66 win on November 29. In the win over SFA, Lue Williams delivered a team-high 18 points. Kiandre Gaddy contributed 15 points.

Next best wins

66-59 over Austin Peay (No. 235/RPI) on November 20

77-75 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 287/RPI) on December 2

82-65 on the road over Florida International (No. 299/RPI) on November 9

59-40 over CSU Bakersfield (No. 320/RPI) on November 22

Tarleton State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Based on the RPI, Tarleton State has three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Tarleton State has been handed the 289th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Texans have 12 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have 17 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Tarleton St's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Tarleton State's next game

Matchup: Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Tarleton State Texans

Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Tarleton State Texans Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

