Can we expect TCU to lock up a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on TCU's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

How TCU ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 36 32 182

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU's best wins

TCU picked up its signature win of the season on December 16 by claiming a 79-59 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils, the No. 84-ranked team based on the RPI. In the victory against Arizona State, Jameer Nelson Jr. posted a team-high 13 points. Trey Tennyson added 10 points.

Next best wins

108-75 at home over Southern (No. 117/RPI) on November 6

65-51 on the road over Hawaii (No. 146/RPI) on December 24

111-87 over Old Dominion (No. 187/RPI) on December 21

84-83 on the road over Georgetown (No. 224/RPI) on December 2

86-52 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 272/RPI) on November 17

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

TCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, the Horned Frogs have one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 34th-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, TCU has four wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

The Horned Frogs have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

TCU has drawn the 306th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Horned Frogs have 18 games remaining this year, including nine against teams with worse records, and 16 against teams with records north of .500.

When it comes to TCU's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with seven coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

TCU's next game

Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming TCU games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.