What are TCU's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on TCU's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How TCU ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-0 0-0 28 NR 18

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU's best wins

Against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, TCU secured its best win of the season on November 6, a 76-56 home victory. Agnes Emma-Nnopu was the leading scorer in the signature win over Oral Roberts, dropping 26 points with seven rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

68-51 at home over Lamar (No. 59/RPI) on December 17

82-50 at home over Tulsa (No. 71/RPI) on December 1

88-81 over Nebraska (No. 73/RPI) on November 25

67-42 at home over Rice (No. 141/RPI) on November 12

61-55 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 196/RPI) on November 15

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

TCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 4-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Horned Frogs are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

The Horned Frogs have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (seven).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

TCU has drawn the 269th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Horned Frogs' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 18 contests against teams above .500.

TCU has 18 games left this season, including six contests against Top 25 teams.

TCU's next game

Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs vs. BYU Cougars

TCU Horned Frogs vs. BYU Cougars Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming TCU games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.