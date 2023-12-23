If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Texas A&M and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +5000

How Texas A&M ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 27 27 25

Texas A&M's best wins

Texas A&M's signature win this season came in a 73-66 victory on November 10 over the Ohio State Buckeyes, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 66) in the RPI. In the victory over Ohio State, Solomon Washington posted a team-best 18 points. Wade Taylor IV contributed 14 points.

Next best wins

73-69 over Iowa State (No. 136/RPI) on November 26

78-46 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 148/RPI) on November 6

79-66 on the road over SMU (No. 149/RPI) on November 14

74-66 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 223/RPI) on November 17

89-64 at home over DePaul (No. 226/RPI) on December 6

Texas A&M's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, Texas A&M has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 22nd-most in the country. But it also has four Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the second-most.

According to the RPI, Texas A&M has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Texas A&M faces the fifth-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.

The Aggies have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with 17 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

A&M has 19 games remaining this season, including five contests against Top 25 teams.

Texas A&M's next game

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV Channel: SEC Network

