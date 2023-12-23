Will Texas A&M-CC be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Texas A&M-CC's full tournament resume.

How Texas A&M-CC ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI
6-4 0-0 NR NR 235

Texas A&M-CC's best wins

In terms of its best win this season, Texas A&M-CC defeated the Texas State Bobcats at home on November 26. The final score was 60-52. Tymberlin Criswell, in that signature win, compiled a team-high 17 points with three rebounds and four assists. Alecia Westbrook also played a role with 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

  • 57-51 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 323/RPI) on December 14
  • 69-46 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 323/RPI) on December 5

Texas A&M-CC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Schedule insights

  • In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Texas A&M-CC has the 98th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
  • The Islanders have 19 games left this season, including 16 versus teams with worse records, and eight against teams with records north of .500.
  • A&M-Corpus Christi's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Texas A&M-CC's next game

  • Matchup: Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. Concordia (TX) Tornados
  • Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

