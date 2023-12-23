When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Texas A&M-Commerce be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

Want to bet on Texas A&M-Commerce's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Texas A&M-Commerce ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 166

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-Commerce's best wins

Texas A&M-Commerce defeated the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (No. 86-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 57-54 win on November 17 -- its signature win of the season. Tommie Lewis compiled a team-high 15 points with 10 rebounds and two assists in the contest versus Saint Joseph's (PA).

Next best wins

101-99 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 182/RPI) on December 11

97-86 at home over Stonehill (No. 307/RPI) on November 20

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M-Commerce's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Texas A&M-Commerce has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country based on the RPI (three).

According to the RPI, the Lions have one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Texas A&M-Commerce has been given the 38th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Lions' upcoming schedule, they have five games versus teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Commerce has 19 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas A&M-Commerce's next game

Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Texas A&M-Commerce games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.