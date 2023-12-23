For bracketology insights on Texas State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How Texas State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 165

Texas State's best wins

When Texas State beat the UT Arlington Mavericks, who are ranked No. 172 in the RPI, on November 25 by a score of 73-66, it was its best victory of the year so far. The leading scorer against UT Arlington was Jordan Mason, who tallied 21 points with one rebound and three assists.

Next best wins

75-65 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 208/RPI) on November 11

73-60 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 219/RPI) on December 15

72-62 at home over UTSA (No. 343/RPI) on November 17

Texas State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-2

Based on the RPI, Texas State has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

Texas State has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Texas State is facing the 74th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Bobcats have 10 games left versus teams over .500. They have eight upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Texas St has 18 games left this year, including one contest versus Top 25 teams.

Texas State's next game

Matchup: James Madison Dukes vs. Texas State Bobcats

James Madison Dukes vs. Texas State Bobcats Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

