Can we expect Thomas Harley finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars face off with the Nashville Predators at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Harley stats and insights

  • Harley has scored in nine of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
  • Harley has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 20.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Predators are allowing 101 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.8 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Harley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 20:36 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 20:20 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:24 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 1 1 0 17:06 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 6-3
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:19 Home L 6-1
12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:31 Away W 5-4 SO
12/6/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 18:47 Away L 5-4
12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:31 Away L 4-0
12/2/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 19:19 Home W 8-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.